Watch The Trending Video Of A Man Helping The Elderly Citizen To Cross The Busy Street

People are very busy in their schedule and several times forget to help people in need but videos of strangers assisting strangers truly needy remind us of humanity's shining spots. A trending video of a man stopping traffic to assist an elderly man crossing a busy street has gone viral on social media.



The trending video witnesses an elderly guy straining to cross a major street with his stick and stuff. Consequently, due to the heavy and busy street and vehicle movement, he was unable to take even two feet and is dragged back.

Eventually, a scooty driver notices the distressed man and abruptly pauses in front of a car. He indicates to the people at the back to come to a halt and let the old man cross the road. After pausing the hectic and busy street, the old gentleman crosses the street with ease.

One person can make a difference.. pic.twitter.com/y5GpeHVV4R — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) July 27, 2021

Twitter user Buitengebieden, who frequently distributes such optimistic and positive vision videos, shared the trending video of 19 seconds on Twitter. The caption of the trending video remarked how one person can bring a difference.



With over 52.4 thousand views and over 400 retweets, the video has been circulated over the internet within a short span of time. Many others have praised the man for his modest but powerful act of charity, expressing their gratitude for such acts of generosity that restore their confidence in humanity.

Several users witnessing the video can not keep themselves away from commenting on it and started praising and giving their opinions in the comment section. Here are some of the comments:





These kinds of instances remind us about the humanity that is still present in the busy world.

