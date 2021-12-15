Watch The Trending Video Of A Small Dog Staring At A Mountain Lion

A woman recorded her pet dog peering down at a mountain lion on tape in the trending video that has gone popular on the internet. The incident occurred in Grand Lake, Colorado, in the United States. The woman, named as Sarah Bole, posted the horrific video to Facebook, where it has since been seen over 2 lakh times.

Sarah captured a large mountain lion standing on her patio and her dog staring at it from inside the house in the viral video. Meanwhile, the lion got closer and even tried to approach the dog named Dash through the glass door a few seconds later. Sarah yelled at Dash to return, but he didn't budge. Dash stood firm and wagged his tail even as the lion looked for ways to enter inside the house. The mountain lion eventually left the area after a while of attempting to calm down Sarah's barking pet.

Here is the trending video that circulated within a short span of time. Have a look on it:

The caption used in the trending video explained that when he got home from work tonight and walked out onto the patio to discover this. As the lion taps the glass, you can see the whole thing. The video elicited a variety of responses from online users, the majority of whom praised Dash's efforts.