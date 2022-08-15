Watch The Trending Video Of Bride And Groom Playing 'Rock-Paper-Scissors' During Garland Exchange

Moments from a wedding should be treasured forever. One of the trending videos, which is currently going viral on the internet, features a bride and groom playing the game rock-paper-scissors right before exchanging garlands. The video was posted on Instagram on July 30 by WeddingWire India's official account, and it has since gone viral.



The trending video has received over 1.2 lakh likes and 1.6 million views since it was shared. As they watched the video in awe, Instagram fans filled the comment area with encouraging words. Many individuals also added tags for the person they intended to spend the rest of their life with. Here is the adorable video, have a look at it:









The post states that the bride and groom are named as Priyanka Shah and Rahil Shah. At the start of the video, the bride and groom can be seen preparing to complete the customary exchange of garlands while standing on stage. They do, however, take a break to play the well-liked game. To determine who gets to place the garland first, they did it.



In the now-viral video, the bride and groom are both seen dressed in complementary bridal clothing. Since she had won, the bride went first and hung the garland around the groom's neck. The bride's neck garland was then placed around by the groom in turn.