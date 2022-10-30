Watch The Trending Video Of Elderly Woman Dancing To Govinda's 'Kisi Disco Mein Jaye'

In a trending video, an elderly woman can be seen dancing to the hit song "Kisi Disco Mein Jaye." The old woman can also be seen dancing to the popular song from the Govinda and Raveena Tandon-starring film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan while lip-syncing the song's lyrics.



She is attempting to mimic the actor, who is renowned for his eccentric motions and wild dance styles. The trending video was posted by Instagram user Sajida yesterday, and it currently has over 2.3 lakh views. The video's description reads, "Kis kis ko disco jana hai (Who all want to go to disco)". Here is the video, have a look at it:







The user chose not to disclose the woman's location or identity. Some users genuinely admired the woman's energy and excitement, while others had negative things to say about the woman's age and her dancing abilities.



However, this is not the first video. Videos of the elderly woman dancing to classic Bollywood tunes are frequently shared by the Instagram user. She also just released a video of the lady dancing to Kanta Laga, the newest song by Neha Kakar and Tony Kakar.