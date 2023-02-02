Watch The Trending Video Of IAS Officer KK Pathak Abusing Deputy Collector

A trending video of a senior IAS officer working in Bihar that shows him insulting his employees has gone viral. According to the footage, a virtual departmental meeting was captured. IAS officer KK Pathak made disparaging remarks about the residents of Bihar and the BASA officers in the video (Bihar Administrative Service Association).



The senior IAS from the Bihar Cadre (1990 batch) is supposedly seen in the viral video cursing and berating the deputy collectors over some matter. Here is the video, have a look at it:

IAS KK Pathak may be a very educated scholar but he has suffered from mental depression and frustration while being in bureaucracy for a long time. Get it treated.



He is abusing mother- sister to the BASA officers like a street lumpen or hooligans. He must apologise or sack him. pic.twitter.com/TgeC39uH6e — Nikhil Anand (@NikhilAnandBJP) February 2, 2023

Bihar Administrative Services Association (BASA) President Sunil Tiwari criticised the senior official and requested the state government to suspend him when the video went viral.



Sunil Kumar, the minister of excise for Bihar, has responded to the situation. He stated that once he is in office, he will watch the video. He also promised to take measures if required.

Furthermore, Director General of Bipard is KK Pathak (Bihar Institute of Public Administration & Rural Development) serves as the Excise and Prohibition Department's Additional Chief Secretary. Several complaints have reportedly been made against Pathak, but the state government has not yet taken any action.