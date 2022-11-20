Watch The Trending Video Of Man Riding Bicycle With Nine Children

Social media users are sharing a trending video of a father riding a bicycle while pulling nine kids. Jaiky Yadav, a user on Twitter, posted the little video.

After being posted on Twitter on Tuesday, the trending video has received more than 216,000 views and 7,200 likes. Online users poured all types of responses into the comment box. While some questioned whether the nine kids sitting on the same bicycle belonged to the rider, others argued that people like the bicycle rider were to blame for the population explosion. Here is the video, have a look at it:

आज दुनिया की आबादी 8 अरब हो गई, इस उपलब्धि को हासिल करने में ऐसे इंसानों को बहुत बड़ा योगदान रहा है👇 pic.twitter.com/Fiq62o0OiK — Jaiky Yadav (@JaikyYadav16) November 15, 2022

In the video, nine kids are seen being transported on a bicycle by a man in the footage. The two-back wheeler's seat is occupied by three children, but one of them is standing on top of the others and gripping the man's shoulders. Seventh youngster is seated facing the man above the front tyre while two other kids are spotted perched on the bike's front bar. The two remaining children position themselves on the rider's arms and cling to him the entire time.