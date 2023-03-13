Watch The Trending Video Of Mother Giraffe Saving Its Baby From Lioness
- A trending video is going crazy over a dramatic altercation between a mother giraffe and a lioness.
- The social media platform received numerous requests from people to avoid uploading such delicate content.
A trending video is going crazy over a dramatic altercation between a mother giraffe and a lioness. A lioness can be seen running towards a baby giraffe in a video uploaded to Instagram by Animal Worlds 11. The big cat then pounces on the giraffe and attempts to kill it. The young giraffe appeared to have given up trying to run after failing in its first attempt since it was unable to fight back. But, things quickly improved once a mother giraffe stepped in to help.
Soon after, the lioness fled to saveits life. The mother's selfless deed was caught on camera and is currently trending online. Here is the video, have a look at it:
Despite the mother's fortitude, internet users did not like the video. The social media platform received numerous requests from people to avoid uploading such delicate content. Many users believed that the newborn giraffe might have have passed already. Social media users could not stand to see a lioness use her jaws to mutilate a juvenile giraffe.
