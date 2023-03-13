Watch The Trending Video Of Mother Giraffe Saving Its Baby From Lioness

A trending video is going crazy over a dramatic altercation between a mother giraffe and a lioness. A lioness can be seen running towards a baby giraffe in a video uploaded to Instagram by Animal Worlds 11. The big cat then pounces on the giraffe and attempts to kill it. The young giraffe appeared to have given up trying to run after failing in its first attempt since it was unable to fight back. But, things quickly improved once a mother giraffe stepped in to help.



