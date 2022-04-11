Watch The Trending Video Of Mumbai Police Band Playing Cover Of Egyptian Song

A trending video witnessed Mumbai Police band, kicked off the week with a lovely instrumental cover of the Egyptian classic 'Ya Mustafa.' The video of Mumbai Police's band playing a rendition of the iconic song was uploaded on their official social media accounts.

Mumbai Police's YouTube account also included the band's cover. Members of the Khaki Studio can be witnessed performing clarinet, saxophone, trumpet, and flute, among other instruments.Here is the trending video, have a look at it

The caption explained about 'Ya Mustafa' is a well-known multilingual Egyptian song that was written by legendary Egyptian musician Mohamed Fawzi for an Egyptian film and has since been sung in a variety of languages due to its unique and catchy tunes. Several other versions have been recorded, including parodies. The song first gained popularity in Europe thanks to artist Bob Azzam, who debuted it in France in 1960.

The trending video was a huge hit on the internet. Words like 'wonderful,' 'amazing,' and 'melodious' abound in the comments section. Meanwhile, Khaki Studio has previously uploaded a video of the band members performing Srivalli from the film Pushpa.