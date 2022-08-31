Watch The Trending Video Of Speeding Train Crushing Bike Into Pieces

People disregard the laws at a railway crossing without hesitation, despite repeated warnings and safety precautions from the Indian Railways, which might result in terrible tragedies. Similarly, a trending video witnessed on August 26 where a guy was observed fighting to remove his bike from the railway track in Etawah, Uttar Pradesh, when a case of extreme irresponsibility was caught on camera.

Notably, he attempted to free his bike after it became caught in the track. He decides to leave it there, though, as the Jharkhand Swarna Jayanti Express is drawing near. Before the train tramples his bike to pieces, he flees the area. Fortunately, he managed to flee without getting hurt. Here is the trending video, have a look at it:

Despite the crossing being closed and the approaching train, sources claim that the man was still crossing the tracks. The railway police have reported him for this incident and filed a case against him.

Meanwhile, social media users have shared the horrifying video, and many have criticised the rider for endangering both his life and the lives of others. Some are also crediting him with luck for escaping the catastrophic accident with only a scrape, while others speculated what may have occurred if the bike's fuel tank had ruptured.