Women Brutally Beaten Up On Road By The Police Officers

In Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, a woman was brutally attacked, assaulted, and dragged down on the road by a bunch of police officers for not wearing a mask during the COVID-19 outbreak.

During the Covid restrictions, the woman and her daughter stepped out for groceries.

The incident was captured on cell video. The video went viral within a few hours.





https://twitter.com/Anurag_Dwary/status/1394995489557385225?ref_src=twsrc^tfw|twcamp^tweetembed|twterm^1394995489557385225|twgr^|twcon^s1_c10&ref_url=https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/video-woman-thrashed-by-madhya-pradesh-cops-over-mask-daughter-watches-2445143

While attempting to release herself, the woman is beaten by two police officers. She falls numerous times on the road and is seen attempting several times to get up.

A female police officer is also seen attempting to remove her from the situation in an official car, but she refuses to enter, despite her daughter's attempts to bring her back. The police officer, was unable to take the woman away, in return the officer drags her by her hair down the road while she screams, a report published by NDTV.

Several incidents are recorded in the past history, where the police officers are harshly making people follow the COVID norms. Many times the incidents had turned into nasty fights and brutal.

Similar situation had taken place in the last month in Madhya Pradesh, on April6, when two police officers in Indore brutally beaten a man for not properly wearing his mask.