Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan banned from Captaincy for rest of the season

On the weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan called the past captains of the house to the BB Verse Room, Abhishek Sachdev, Falaq Naaz, Jad Hadid, and Jiya Shankar. They debated why they were better captains and why they deserved another chance.

This led to a heated argument among them. Later housemates had to choose, they chose Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shanker, and majority of the members took Abhishek’s name. Ultimately, the house members agreed that Jiya should be given another chance, except for Abhishek.

Salman announces Abhishek Malhan cannot be the caption of the BB house for the rest of the season. The decision disappointed him following which he lashed out at the co-contestant Pooja Bhatt and accused her of not giving a justified reason.