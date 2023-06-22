‘Lust stories 2’ trailer: Offers insight into the complexities of human desires and emotions

The anthology series ‘Lust Stories’ created a buzz five years ago when it was produced by Karan Johar and streamed on Netflix. It delved into themes of sexuality, sexual exploration, and societal taboos surrounding satisfaction and obsession. Now, with the highly anticipated Season 2 on the horizon, people are curious about what it has in store.





‘Lust Stories 2’ boasts an ensemble cast including Neena Gupta, Kajol, Tamannaah, Vijay Varma, Tillotama Shome, and others. As expected, the stories revolve around compelling characters, such as a wise grandmother (Neena Gupta) who advises her granddaughter (Mrunal Thakur) to test the waters before marriage. Additionally, we encounter a housewife (Kajol) whose husband’s gaze lingers on the maids working in their household. Furthermore, we witness the struggles of Vijay Varma’s character, a married man who still pines for his ex-girlfriend (Tamannaah) who abandoned him a decade ago.



While the trailer emphasizes various extramarital affairs, it is not solely focused on exploring different types of sexual relationships or sexuality-related matters. Instead, it presents a tapestry of intricate relationships, showcasing the complexities and entanglements that arise from these affairs. The season promises to provide thought-provoking narratives, offering insights into the complexities of human desires and emotions.