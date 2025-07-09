Live
Perfect Monsoon Binge-Watch List: Top Shows and Movies You Can’t Miss This July 2025
Here’s your ultimate guide to the new OTT shows and movies releasing in July 2025 to enjoy this cozy monsoon season.
If you haven’t yet found your favorite show or movie, July has some exciting new shows and movies that are sure to keep you entertained. With the cool breezes and cozy evenings, monsoon is the perfect time to curl up with a blanket and dive into some fresh entertainment. July 2025 comes packed with exciting OTT releases across genres, promising something for every mood. Whether you’re into heartwarming dramas, edge-of-the-seat thrillers, or feel-good comedies, this list of top shows and movies is all you need for your monsoon binge.
Must Watch OTT Movies and Serious
Special Ops Season 2
After receiving positive responses from critics as well as audiences, Special Ops season 2 is back where Kay Kay Menon returns as RAW agent Himmat Singh, leading a high-stakes counter-terror operation. This season promises the audience a drama packed season. All episodes will drop together at midnight (12 am) IST, so you can binge-watch the whole season from day one.
Where to Watch – JioHotstar
Release Date – 11 July, 2025
Aap Jaisa Koi
People were excited to watch Aap Jaisa Koi as soon as its trailer was launched. With a strong cast like charming R Madhavan and talented Fatima Sana Shaikh, fans can’t wait to watch this movie. It is a mature love story which shows vulnerable and real emotions rather than a fairy tale love story.
Where to Watch – Netflix
Release Date – 11 July, 2025
The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case
If you love political history, then this series is a must-watch for you. The Hunt – The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case is a crisp, 7-episode crime‑thriller web series on SonyLIV, directed by Nagesh Kukunoor.
Where to Watch – SonyLIV
Release Date – 04 July,2025
The Institute
Based on Stephen King’s novel, this supernatural thriller set in late 19th century is about a psychic child trapped in a scary institute. The story has spooky moments, interesting characters, and shocking twists that will keep you hooked.
Where to Watch – Prime Video
Release Date – 13 July, 2025
Moonwalk
Malayalam movies are known for their realistic storytelling and strong scripts. This Malayalam drama is one such example where a dance-loving youth is caught in social stereotypes. Praised for heartfelt simplicity and cultural realism, it’s a refreshing narrative worth streaming.
Where to Watch – JioHotstar
Release Date – 08 July, 2025
Heads of State
Featuring our very own Priyanka Chopra Jonas as an MI6 agent, along with John Cena as the U.S. President and Idris Elba as the U.K. Prime Minister, this political action drama is packed with humour, thrilling chases, and explosive action making it an all-round entertainment.
Where to Watch – Prime Video
Release Date – 02 July, 2025
Uppu Kappurambu
Uppu Kappurambu is a Telugu movie starring the bubbly Keerti Suresh and Suhas as the lead. The movie revolves around village politics, family bonds, and human emotions. It shows how power struggles and misunderstandings affect relationships.
Where to watch – Prime Video
Release Date – 04 July, 2025
Kaalidhar Laapata
Abhishek Bachchan is back after a break with this emotional performance in Kaalidhar Laapata. He plays the role of a middle-aged man suffering memory loss, abandoned by family at the Kumbh Mela. He befriends eight-year-old Ballu and they journey across India to fulfill his bucket-list, discovering hope, friendship, and purpose.
Where to watch – Zee5
Release Date – 04 July, 2025
July 2025 has a lot of OTT releases that include romance, thriller, action and comedy. As OTT platforms continue to raise the bar on content and quality, July 2025 is shaping up to be an exciting month for binge-watchers.
So, it’s time to grab your popcorn, unwind in the cozy comfort of your home and watch your favourite show.