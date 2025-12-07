Weekend watchlist: Here’s what’s new across streaming platforms

As the year winds down, India’s OTT landscape is buzzing with fresh releases across genres—psychological thrillers, heartwarming comedies, animated adventures, supernatural mysteries, and intense crime dramas. From Netflix and Prime Video to SonyLIV, Jio Hotstar, and ZEE5, December’s lineup offers a rich mix of regional and international titles. Here’s a detailed look at the biggest new arrivals now streaming across platforms.

Netflix

The Girlfriend

Rahul Ravindran’s The Girlfriend, which hit theatres on November 7, 2025, is now streaming on Netflix in five languages. The film showcases Rashmika Mandanna in one of her most intense roles yet, playing Bhooma, a passionate literature student who falls in love with Vikram, portrayed by Dheekshith Shetty. What begins as a gentle romance slowly morphs into a suffocating relationship as Vikram’s possessiveness spirals into emotional violence. Ravindran’s writing sharply explores themes of internalised misogyny, control masked as affection, and the loneliness of women trapped in toxic love. Bhooma’s journey to reclaim her individuality becomes the film’s emotional core, making The Girlfriend a socially relevant and unsettling drama.

Stephen

The Tamil psychological crime thriller Stephen brings a chilling tone to Netflix’s catalogue. Streaming in multiple South Indian languages and Hindi, the film follows Stephen Jebaraj, a disturbingly calm serial killer who unexpectedly turns himself in, confessing to the murder of nine young women. As an inspector and a psychiatrist dig deeper into his mind, the narrative unfolds with slow-burning tension and unexpected twists. Inspired by a real 2021 murder case in Kerala, the film marks the acting and writing debut of Gomathi Shankar, while director Mithun Balaji delivers a gripping, atmospheric thriller supported by strong performances from Smruthi Venkat and Michael Thangadurai.

My Secret Santa

Adding a festive note, My Secret Santa is a cheerful romantic comedy set in a cozy ski resort. The story follows Taylor Jacobson, a single mother who loses her job and takes up an unusual gig—disguising herself as an elderly Santa Claus using prosthetics to earn money for her daughter’s snowboarding camp. As she juggles a double identity and unexpectedly falls for the resort manager, the film delivers warmth, laughs, and a sprinkling of holiday magic. Starring Alexandra Breckenridge and Ryan Eggold, it’s a feel-good watch for the season.

Troll 2

For fans of large-scale action fantasy, Netflix brings Troll 2, the sequel to the 2022 hit Troll. Directed by Roar Uthaug, the film expands the universe by introducing a more dangerous troll that wreaks destruction across Norway. Nora Tidemann and her team return, navigating deeper realms of Norse mythology while racing against time to stop not just one, but two trolls—one of them originating from a hidden government facility. Though critics noted weak character arcs, the film has been applauded for its impressive visual effects and thrilling action set pieces.

Jio Hotstar

Diés Iraé

Rahul Sadasivan, known for Bhoothakalam and Bramayugam, delivers another atmospheric psychological horror with Diés Iraé, now streaming after its October 31 theatrical release. The plot follows Rohan, played by Pranav Mohanlal, whose life collapses after he keeps a hair clip belonging to Kani, a deceased classmate. What begins as subtle hauntings rapidly escalates when he encounters a terrifying headless male spirit connected to an anklet and a dark,unfulfilled love story. Sadasivan blends dread, grief, and folklore-driven horror in a narrative layered with emotional depth.

The Bad Guys 2

The mischievous crew returns in The Bad Guys 2, an animated action-comedy now available on OTT. Directed by Pierre Perifel with JP Sans, the film sees the reformed Bad Guys thrown back into the criminal spotlight when a new all-female crew—the “Bad Girls”—frames them for a string of global heists. To clear their names, they’re forced to team up with law enforcement, leading to a globe-trotting adventure packed with stylish animation and witty humor. The voice cast includes Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron, Awkwafina, and new additions like Danielle Brooks.

Prime Video

Jatadhara

Jatadhara is a supernatural mystery thriller that merges ancient folklore with modern skepticism. Directed by Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal, the film stars Sudheer Babu as Shiva, a rational ghost hunter grappling with traumatic visions. His journey leads him to unravel secrets surrounding the sacred Padmanabhaswamy Temple and a forbidden ritual tied to Dhanapisachini, played by Sonakshi Sinha. Rooted in myths about the temple’s sealed vaults, the film balances suspense, mythology, and emotional drama while exploring greed, faith, and the supernatural.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

The eighth and final installment of the iconic franchise, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, is now streaming. Tom Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt in a high-stakes race to stop the Entity, a rogue AI capable of destabilizing global intelligence systems. Packed with massive action set pieces, emotional callbacks, and franchise-defining tension, the film marks a grand conclusion to the series. Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, it features a stellar ensemble including Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, and Angela Bassett.

Oh. What. Fun.

For viewers seeking a cozy holiday watch, Oh. What. Fun. offers warmth and humor. Starring Michelle Pfeiffer as Claire Clauster, the chronically overlooked mother who accidentally gets left behind by her family during a holiday outing, the film follows her spontaneous journey of rediscovery. As Claire embraces independence, her family learns to appreciate her unseen labor. Directed by Michael Showalter, the film features a charming ensemble cast, making it a delightful festive pick.

ZEE5

The Great Pre-Wedding Show

Rounding out this week’s OTT offerings is The Great Pre-Wedding Show on ZEE5—a comedy-drama centered on Ramesh, a small-town photographer played by Thiruveer. When his assistant loses a memory card containing footage from a politically sensitive pre-wedding shoot, Ramesh spirals into panic. His desperate attempts to cover up the blunder lead to a chain of comedic mishaps and heartfelt moments. Directed by Rahul Srinivas Lukalapu, the film blends situational humor with a warm redemption arc, supported by performances from Teena Sravya, Master Rohan, and Yamini Nageswar.

From chilling psychological thrillers and festive comedies to supernatural adventures and crime sagas, this week’s OTT slate offers something for every viewer. Whether you’re seeking suspense, emotion, humor, or fantasy, the streaming platforms have rolled out a diverse and engaging lineup to dive into.