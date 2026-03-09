Thousands join Rangotsav celebrations at BAPS Mandir in Gujarat’s Sarangpur

Sarangpur (Gujarat): Over 75,000 devotees from throughout India and many other countries gathered in Sarangpur to celebrate the grand Pushpadolotsav (Festival of Colours) in the presence of HH Mahant Swami Maharaj. Countless devotees also witnessed the celebration through a live webcast on baps.org.

Pramukh Swami Maharaj traditionally celebrated the Fuldol festival in Sarangpur with great fervour every year. Continuing that cherished tradition, HH Mahant Swami Maharaj has lovingly maintained this sacred observance.

To partake in this spiritual celebration, approximately 75,000 devotees of all ages from India and abroad gathered in large numbers, filling the vast premises of the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Sarangpur as well as the expansive festival grounds specially created in the campus of BAPS Vidyamandir.

For this grand celebration, a magnificent assembly pavilion spread across 7.5 lakh square feet was prepared. A splendid main stage measuring 125 feet in length, 40 feet in width, and 40 feet in height was specially constructed, befitting the festive occasion. The backdrop of the stage featured beautifully depicted scenes of Bhagwan Swaminarayan, His spiritual Gunatit Guru Parampara, and vibrant motifs recalling the spirit of the Rangotsav celebration. Upon entering the assembly, all devotees were offered food packets as prasad.

At 4:45 p.m., the festival assembly commenced with devotional kirtans related to the Rangotsav, sung by swamis and youths. Through a series of special presentations, the divine life, works, influence, and spiritual message of Mahant Swami Maharaj were beautifully portrayed.

Senior swami of the Sanstha, Pujya Viveksagar Swami, explaining the essence of the Pushpadolotsav, said that everyone should become imbued with the colours of Bhagwan and the colours of devotion.

Under the three thematic segments — “The Satpurush sanctifies,” “The Satpurush connects one with God,” and “The Satpurush grants the supreme spiritual state” —Pujya Atmatrupt Swami, Pujya Bhadresh Swami, and Pujya Anandswarup Swami, along with senior swamis Pujya Ishwarcharan Swami, Pujya Tyagvallabh Swami, and Pujya Kothari Swami, delivered heartfelt, inspiring, and thought-provoking discourses. Senior swami of the Sanstha, Pujya Doctor Swami, also delivered an occasion-appropriate address.

On this auspicious occasion of Rangotsav, Mahant Swami Maharaj bestowed his blessings and said that ‘We celebrate this sacred occasion with the very purpose of purifying our inner self. Everyone should cleanse their inner being and imbibe the colours of devotion.’

At the culmination of the celebration, Mahant Swami Maharaj performed the sacred pujan of the murtis of Akshar-Purushottam Maharaj and formally inaugurated the Rangotsav. After arti, Mahant Swami Maharaj joyfully showered colours upon the senior BAPS swamis. The swamis then honoured Mahant Swami Maharaj with artistic floral garlands.

Thereafter, from water sprayers installed on the front stage, HH Mahant Swami Maharaj sprayed streams of fragrant saffron-scented kesuda water, joyfully drenching thousands of devotees, swamis in the festive colours of devotion.

With the divine blessings of Mahant Swami Maharaj and through the dedicated efforts and skilled organisation of swamis and devotees, the celebration concluded magnificently and successfully. To organise this grand event, approximately 5,000 volunteers served wholeheartedly across nearly 30 different service departments.