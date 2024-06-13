ATP Tour: Berrettini scores maiden win over Shapovalov to reach quarters in Stuttgart

Stuttgart: Two-time champion Matteo Berrettini of Italy reached the quarterfinals in men's singles with a stylish win over Denis Shapovalov of Canada in the Stuttgart Open here on Thursday afternoon. The 28-year-old continued his dominant record at the event as he defeated Denis Shapovalov 6-4, 6-4 with a rock-solid second-round display. It was Berrettini’s first victory in three ATP Tour head-to-head meetings between the two players, and he is now 11-1 in Stuttgart.

Berrettini, the 2019 and 2022 champion at the grass-court ATP 250 event, is this week competing for the first time since April’s Monte-Carlo Masters. He missed Madrid, Rome, and Roland Garros but has made a strong return on the grass, a surface on which he excels.

The Italian star will play second seed Ben Shelton or qualifier James Duckworth next as he chases his seventh win in seven tour-level quarter-finals on grass.

Another player with a pedigree in Stuttgart, 2023 finalist Jan-Lennard Struff, also advanced to the quarterfinals on Thursday. The home favourite downed Arthur Rinderknech 6-4, 7-6(0) to reach the quarter-finals for the third time in his past four appearances at the event.

Struff will take on Brandon Nakashima in the last eight, after the American overcame Richard Gasquet 6-3, 6-4. Having begun the year as the World No. 134, the 22-year-old Nakashima has risen two spots to No. 68 in the ATP Live Rankings as a result of his Stuttgart run so far.