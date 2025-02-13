Aussie spinner Kuhnemann reported for suspected action

New Delhi: Australia’s leading wicket-taker in Sri Lanka Tests Matthew Kuhnemann has been reported for a suspected illegal bowling action during last week’s second Test at Galle.

Kuhneman, who claimed 16 wickets in the two matches in Galle, was the subject of a post-match report, Cricket Australia confirmed. He will now be required to undergo an assessment to determine whether his action is legal. Should his action be deemed illegal following the assessment, the 28-year-old will be suspended from bowling until his action has been modified and a subsequent assessment is passed. Kuhnemann is currently clear to continue playing domestic cricket for Tasmania but would be unable to bowl at international level while his action is assessed.

“The Australian team was notified of the match officials’ referral following the second Test against Sri Lanka in Galle and will support Matt through the process of clearing this matter,” CA said in a statement, as quoted by cricket.com.au.