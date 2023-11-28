BCCI takes Byju's to National Company Law Tribunal; reports

New Delhi : The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has taken Think & Learn, the parent company of Byju's, to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), reports said.

A report published in ‘The Morning Context’ stated, the case, filed in September and registered earlier this month, is related to a dispute around the sponsorship of the Indian cricket team’s jerseys.

“There is no way to be sure about the amount, but it can vary between Rs 100 crore and Rs 250 crore,” it said. "Byju’s wanted to exit its jersey sponsorship deal with the BCCI in December 2022." The BCCI officials were unavailable to comment on the matter.