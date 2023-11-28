Live
- President, Shah, Priyanka hail successful tunnel rescue mission
- BCCI takes Byju's to National Company Law Tribunal; reports
- J&K L-G hosts international cricket players
- Odisha CM launches AMA bank scheme
- IFFI 2023: Persian film ‘Endless Borders’ wins Golden Peacock; 'Kantara' bags Special Jury Award
- Protests at NIT, Srinagar against 'inflammatory' post by non-local student
- ‘Your courage an inspiration to others,’ says Modi after successful tunnel rescue mission
- IFFI 2023: Michael Douglas conferred with Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award
- ‘Relieved,' says Gadkari after 41 workers rescued in Uttarakhand
- BRS candidate says if defeated, will die by suicide
New Delhi : The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has taken Think & Learn, the parent company of Byju's, to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), reports said.
A report published in ‘The Morning Context’ stated, the case, filed in September and registered earlier this month, is related to a dispute around the sponsorship of the Indian cricket team’s jerseys.
“There is no way to be sure about the amount, but it can vary between Rs 100 crore and Rs 250 crore,” it said. "Byju’s wanted to exit its jersey sponsorship deal with the BCCI in December 2022." The BCCI officials were unavailable to comment on the matter.
