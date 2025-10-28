Bengaluru Torpedoes crowned PVL 2025 champions after thrilling win

Hyderabad: Bengaluru Torpedoes were crowned champions of the RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League (PVL) Season 4, powered by Scapia, after a dominant 15-13, 16-4, 15-13 victory over Mumbai Meteors at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on Sunday.

The final began with both teams cautiously testing each other in the middle zone. Petter Alstad Ostvik’s block on Joel Benjamin gave Mumbai an early edge, but Bengaluru responded with Jishnu’s crucial block on Shubham Chaudhary. Service pressure from Sethu helped Bengaluru push ahead, forcing Mumbai to call a super point. Captain and setter Matt West’s precise distributions ensured Bengaluru secured the first set.

In the second set, Sethu delivered the opening super serve, and unforced errors from Mumbai, coupled with Joel Benjamin’s consistent attacks, gave Bengaluru a commanding lead.