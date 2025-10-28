Live
- Law student stomach cut open, fingers chopped in Kanpur
- Cyclone Montha Strengthens into a Severe Storm, Expected to Cross Andhra Coast Today
- Cyclone Montha: Danger signal seven hoisted at Kakinada Port
- Law student stomach cut open, fingers chopped in Kanpur
- 36 pc Gen Z within legal drinking age have never consumed alcohol: Report
- Sindhu ends 2025 season to focus on foot injury recovery
- Institutional investments in Indian real estate sector surge by 83 pc in July-Sep
- Gold rates in Delhi today, check the rates on 28 October, 2025
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on 28 October, 2025
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 28 October, 2025
Bengaluru Torpedoes crowned PVL 2025 champions after thrilling win
Hyderabad: Bengaluru Torpedoes were crowned champions of the RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League (PVL) Season 4, powered by Scapia, after a dominant...
Hyderabad: Bengaluru Torpedoes were crowned champions of the RR Kabel Prime Volleyball League (PVL) Season 4, powered by Scapia, after a dominant 15-13, 16-4, 15-13 victory over Mumbai Meteors at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on Sunday.
The final began with both teams cautiously testing each other in the middle zone. Petter Alstad Ostvik’s block on Joel Benjamin gave Mumbai an early edge, but Bengaluru responded with Jishnu’s crucial block on Shubham Chaudhary. Service pressure from Sethu helped Bengaluru push ahead, forcing Mumbai to call a super point. Captain and setter Matt West’s precise distributions ensured Bengaluru secured the first set.
In the second set, Sethu delivered the opening super serve, and unforced errors from Mumbai, coupled with Joel Benjamin’s consistent attacks, gave Bengaluru a commanding lead.