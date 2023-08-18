Live
- Revanth Reddy puts 17 conditions to ticket aspirants in Telangana elections
- KCR attends top comedian Son's marriage in Hyderabad
- ‘Poor want ear to be heard, shoulder to support’: Congress on Rahul’s meeting with Rameshwar
- All time high applications sold for Wine Shops in Telangana
- Rahul Gandhi interacts with youth in Leh, alleges BJP, RSS placing their people in key institutions
- Sitharaman to attend G20 finance & health ministerial meeting in Gandhinagar tomorrow
- British envoy says his govt keen to support Meghalaya in various sectors
- Over 100 mm rainfall at 6 places in Odisha
- India moves a step closer to collar 26/ 11 accused Tahawwur Rana after ruling by US court
- Congress releases Ghotala sheet on alleged scams in Madhya Pradesh
Just In
1st T20I: Bumrah returns as India opt to bowl first against Ireland; Rinku, Prasidh to make debut
Star pacer Jasprit Bumrah made his much-awaited return from injury layoff as India won the toss and elected to bowl first against Ireland in the first T20I of the three-match series, here at the Village on Friday.
Dublin: Star pacer Jasprit Bumrah made his much-awaited return from injury layoff as India won the toss and elected to bowl first against Ireland in the first T20I of the three-match series, here at the Village on Friday.
While Bumrah will lead the side, Ruturaj Gaikwad has been officially named India's vice-captain. Meanwhile, Rinku Singh and Prasidh Krishna will mark their T20Is debut.
"We'll bowl first, very happy to be here. The weather looks lovely. I feel good, looking forward to play some cricket. You realise what you were missing, very happy to be back. We expect nothing short of a fight from Ireland. As a fast bowler, I hope the pitch does something. We have two debuts - Rinku and Prasidh Krishna. Told them to just enjoy their cricket," Bumrah said at the toss.
On the other hand, Ireland skipper Paul Stirling said: "Looking forward to going out there. We have had a good run in Scotland, let's see what we can show today. This is the beginning of the road to 2024 and the World Cup. We're bringing Craig Young in today, excited to see what the extra pacer can do on this track."
Playing XI:
Ireland : Paul Stirling(c), Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Benjamin White
India : Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Ravi Bishnoi