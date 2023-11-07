1st time in 146 yrs! Mathews 'timed out' at Cricket World Cup

New Delhi: In a major moment at the Cricket World Cup 2023, Sri Lanka star Angelo Mathews was ruled 'timed out' during his team's crucial clash against Bangladesh in Delhi on Monday.

The incident happened on the second ball of the 25th over, bowled by Bangladesh captain Shakib al Hasan. Sadeera Samarawickrama had just been dismissed and Angelo Mathews arrived at the crease at the fall of the fourth wicket.

But soon there was confusion as Mathews realised that he had brought the wrong helmet and pleaded his case with the Bangladesh players and the umpires.

