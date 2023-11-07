  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Sports > Cricket

1st time in 146 yrs! Mathews 'timed out' at Cricket World Cup

1st time in 146 yrs! Mathews timed out at Cricket World Cup
x
Highlights

New Delhi: In a major moment at the Cricket World Cup 2023, Sri Lanka star Angelo Mathews was ruled 'timed out' during his team's crucial clash...

New Delhi: In a major moment at the Cricket World Cup 2023, Sri Lanka star Angelo Mathews was ruled 'timed out' during his team's crucial clash against Bangladesh in Delhi on Monday.

The incident happened on the second ball of the 25th over, bowled by Bangladesh captain Shakib al Hasan. Sadeera Samarawickrama had just been dismissed and Angelo Mathews arrived at the crease at the fall of the fourth wicket.

But soon there was confusion as Mathews realised that he had brought the wrong helmet and pleaded his case with the Bangladesh players and the umpires.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X