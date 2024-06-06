Assad Vala urges PNG team to rebound after batting collapse against Uganda

Georgetown: Papua New Guinea (PNG) captain Assad Vala expressed disappointment over his team's batting performance after they were bowled out for 77 in their T20 World Cup match against Uganda at Providence Stadium. This marked PNG's lowest total in T20Is, leading to their second defeat in the tournament in a low-scoring encounter. Vala, who was dismissed for a duck in the first over, lamented the inability of his batsmen to adapt to the pitch conditions.

"Because it was a new wicket, we didn't have a target set," Vala said after the match. "We said to give ourselves a few overs then see how we go from there. As the game progressed, I think we didn't do that. I think the batters that played today really let themselves down. We didn't do as we planned."

Hiri Hiri's 15 was the highest score for PNG, with only two other batsmen reaching double figures. The team fell prey to Uganda's pace attack early on before the spinners took control. "We had a lot of soft dismissals," Vala noted. "I think anything just over 100 was a good score on that wicket. It was a challenging wicket to bat on. They bowled really well but a lot of soft dismissals from us put them on top. They never gave us any chance to get back into the game. So, credit to them as well."

Despite the batting collapse, Vala praised his bowlers for their efforts in making a game out of a dire situation. Uganda was reduced to 6 for 3 in the third over and further slipped to 26 for 5 before a 35-run partnership between Riazat Ali Shah and Juma Miyagi steadied their innings. Riazat, who scored a crucial 33, was given a lifeline when Charles Amini dropped a straightforward catch when he was on 8, one of two dropped chances by PNG.

"I thought that the effort from the bowlers really brought us back into the game," Vala said. "There weren't enough runs on the board for them to defend. We started really well with three early wickets. You need everything to go your way in a small total. We created the opportunities at the same time. When we need to take those chances, I don't know what to say anymore. It is a disappointing effort from us."

Looking ahead, Vala urged his team not to be disheartened by the defeat as they face Afghanistan and New Zealand in their next matches. He emphasized the importance of maintaining high energy levels and a positive attitude, akin to their performance against West Indies in their opening game.

"We are coming up against two Full Member nations in Afghanistan and New Zealand in the next two games in Trinidad. I think we need to be up for that," Vala said.

"We don't get the opportunity to play against those teams so when the opportunity is in front of us, we need to make the best of it. I think we need to have the full energy, determination, and attitude towards playing against top teams. We got outplayed today, to be honest. We didn't play as well as we did against West Indies so we need to have the right attitude in the next two games."