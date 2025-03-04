Australia Wins Toss and Elects to Bat in Champions Trophy Semi-Final Against India

The semi-final match between India and Australia in the Champions Trophy has begun. Australia won the toss and elected to bat in this match to be held in Dubai. The winning team will play the final on Sunday. India will enter the ring without any changes in this match. On the other hand, the Australian team has made two changes. Cooper Connolly has come into the playing 11 in place of the injured Short. Tanvir Sangha has come in to replace of Spencer Johnson.

Final teams

India :

Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy.

Australia :

Cooper Connolly, Travis Head, Steven Smith (captain), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wicketkeeper), Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Tanvir Sangha