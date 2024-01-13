BCB President Hasan set to step down for taking up Ministry role in Bangladesh government

Dhaka: Nazmul Hasan, the President of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), is set to step down from the position once his tenure is over. The move comes after Hasan, who has been BCB President since 2012, won the recent parliamentary elections in Bangladesh and was given the responsibility of the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

"There are no problems in the law about me holding both posts (BCB president and Minister of Youth and Sports). There is no relationship between getting ministry and leaving from the post of BCB because earlier there were several ministers who also fulfilled the roles. It is also there abroad and so that is not the issue."

"But it would be good if that is not the case (holding both the posts) because then there might be speculations of me prioritizing cricket. I want to prioritize everything (being the Minister of Sports)," Hasan was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

The next BCB elections will be held in October, 2025 and in case Hasan quits immediately, one of the existing members from the governing body will have to be the President on an interim basis.

"Basically there are quite a few factors here. First thing is that even if I wish for it, I can't leave now. We have seen this in the case of Zimbabwe where they were suspended for almost two years and also in the case of Sri Lanka. I feel that there can't be a rush to take a decision which may harm the country's cricket."

"One option is to talk to the ICC because there are two things which are very important. One is our term, which ICC always wants that an elected body finish their full term and the other is ICC's current board's own term. Greg Barclay is the chairman and his tenure possibly ends at the end of this year."

"In this time, various people are given charge of different committees and I am also in various committees. I am also chairman of one committee and they don't accept changes in these positions."

"So if I leave suddenly, who will be the chairman of that committee? So I have to talk to the ICC. I feel that at the earliest, when ICC's term ends, then I can talk to them and have an opportunity to get out of it smoothly. Those that are directors now (in BCB), one has to be chosen from among them. There is no opportunity for someone to come from outside," he concluded.