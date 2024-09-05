BCCI AM to be held on September 29

The Annual General Body Meeting (AGM) of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will be held in Bengaluru on September 29, 2024.

Apart from the AGM, the board members will also be present at the inauguration of the new state-of-the-art National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru on the same day.

The board members will also decide a date for the Special General Meeting (SGM) to elect the new BCCI secretary after Jay Shah moves to the International Cricket Council (ICC) to take over as the ICC Chairman from December 1, 2024.

Jay Shah will preside over the AGM as the BCCI secretary as his resignation from the post is only after December 1, 2024 and hence the urgent need to hold an election for the post of the BCCI secretary will be done at a later date.

All state associations under the BCCI have been informed of the AGM.

One point of discussion at the AGM will be BCCI’s representative in the ICC. The secretary, Jay Shah, was the BCCI’s representative and after his move to the ICC the onus could fall on the current BCCI president Roger Binny or the next incoming secretary.

It could, in all probability, fall on the new secretary’s roles and responsibilities as Binny, who is aged 69 now, can only be in administration for one more year as the age of 70 is the upper limit in administration.

The AGM will also see two representatives of the general body being inducted into the IPL Governing Council and one representative from the Indian Cricketers’ Association (ICA) in the IPL Governing Council.

The annual budget for the year 2024-25 will also be ratified at the AGM along with the new appointment of an Ombudsman and Ethics Officer.

The BCCI AGM will also take the time to appoint a Cricket Committee and Standing Committee along with the formation of a new Umpires Committee.