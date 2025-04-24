BCCI Cuts All Cricket Ties with Pakistan After Pahalgam Attack

After the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) made a strong decision. It announced that India will no longer play cricket matches with Pakistan — not even at neutral venues.

This means no bilateral series, no friendly matches, and no games in ICC tournaments, unless the Indian government approves it.

The BCCI said this is a final decision and there will be no compromise. Even if the match is scheduled in another country, India will refuse to play against Pakistan.

India last played a bilateral series with Pakistan in 2008. Since then, the teams have only faced each other in ICC tournaments like the World Cup.

Now, the BCCI has made it clear that any future match against Pakistan will only happen if:

The BCCI emphasized that the final call rests with the Indian government. Without official approval, India will not take the field against Pakistan, no matter the platform.

The board also pointed out that the ICC is aware of Pakistan’s behavior and its involvement in regional tensions — further justifying India’s stand.

In summary, India’s cricket board has taken a firm stance, reflecting national sentiment and standing in solidarity after the Pahalgam terror attack.