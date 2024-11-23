BGT 2024-25: Personally, I am very happy with my performance, says Harshit Rana

Perth: Fast-bowler Harshit Rana was the perfect support act to skipper Jasprit Bumrah, picking 3-48 in his debut Test innings with the ball, as India took a first-innings lead of 104,m which culminated into a 46-run lead by the end of the second innings

By the end of day’s play, an unbroken 172-run stand between Yashasvi Jaiswal (90 not out) and KL Rahul (62 not out) ensured India ended with a 218-run lead. Speaking in the post-day press conference, Rana said he was elated with his bowling performance, which included castling the dangerman Travis Head.

“Personally, I am very happy with my performance. I mean, I am even happier with the team's performance. If you talk about the wicket, especially that one (of Head), it was like the team was discussing how to set up and out. So, that was it - that we will attack in the stumps and put in a good ball and get the wicket from there,” he said.

Rana also delved into how inputs from Bumrah, who took his 11th five-wicket haul in Tests, and Virat Kohli made his entry into bowling in Tests smoother. “I was making my debut. The way he set me up for the situation, like the three wickets he took in the beginning, it was a little easier for me, and I was a little calmer.”

“So if someone gives me a start like Jassi bhaiya always does - like he creates pressure on the batter, then it becomes very easy for the bowler from the other end and gives them the feeling that yes I can attack.

“Virat bhaiya and Jassi bhaiya keep giving their inputs, like what should be done in bowling, where to put the ball, and where not to bowl deliveries. So, that gives me a different confidence that yes, they are telling, so I will do well.

“Today the pitch did get better for batting in the morning. As Jassi bhaiya kept saying, if you show patience, then wickets will come. We are not thinking about any target. Just want to keep batting,” he added.

Rana also talked about not being carried away by bounce helped him maintain his usual self with the ball. “We get extra bounce here when coming here to play on these wickets. But one thing is, don't let yourself get carried away. If you focus on the same line and lengths, it will be more helpful. That was in my mind that I don't want to get carried away, and have to stick at one place.”

Rana had been fast-tracked into the Test team due to his rare skill sets and hit the deck bowling, especially after playing a big part in IPL 2024 triumph of Kolkata Knight Riders. He recalled the hardwork and childhood memories of waking up early in morning to see India-Australia Tests to crying on being told of his Test debut at Perth.

“It is a very big thing for me to debut here, because I have been waiting for my international debut for a long time. As a kid, I would get up early in the morning with my papa to watch cricket in Australia. I have worked very hard for it, and put in the hard yards under Morne Morkel on which lines and lengths will be good here.

“Yes, I couldn’t sleep until very late before my debut. But in the morning, I won’t say there were any (nervous) flutters. But the flutter was there a day before that when I had to make a speech in a team environment when I was told I would be making my debut. There, I broke down,” Rana concluded.



