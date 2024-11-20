BGT 2024-25: Yash Dayal added to Indian team’s pace bowling reserve list after Khaleel Ahmed gets injured

Hyderabad: India’s left-arm seam bowler Yash Dayal has been added to India’s pace bowling reserve list, replacing Khaleel Ahmed, who will be flying back to India from Australia due to an injury.

Dayal was a part of the Indian squad for the Bangladesh Test series and was not a part of the Indian team that was whitewashed 3-0 by New Zealand. The left-arm bowler was a part of the Indian team for the T20 series in South Africa but the pacer did not get to play a single match.

Although Dayal was originally slated to play the India A vs Australia A unofficial Test match, he was chosen in the Indian team for the South Africa tour. After Khaleel developed an injury, Dayal flew to Perth from Johannesburg as a replacement.

Khaleel could not bowl in the nets and the medical team advised the pacer to take rest and accordingly the Rajasthan-based pacer will fly back home from Perth and focus on his rehabilitation.

The Indian team selectors and think-tank chose Yash Dayal as he was a like-for-like replacement for Khaleel Ahmed. Both are left-arm pacers and have a tad similar style of bowling. Dayal’s inclusion helped the Indian batters simulate for Mitchell Starc.

Khaleel might not be a part of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament too as he would be nursing an injury.

Meanwhile, the Indian team had another injury scare when Yashasvi Jaiswal felt a jerk on his shoulder while batting in the nets. The jerk needed some medical attention and the left-handed batter was immediately back into action.

However, much to the relief of the core group, Jaiswal was back in the nets on Wednesday and batted throughout the session.