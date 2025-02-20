Live
Champions Trophy 2025: India vs Bangladesh Today; Pitch Report, Weather Prediction
Get ready for the India vs Bangladesh match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Check out the pitch report, weather predictions, and everything you need to know.
India will lock horns with Bangladesh today (February 20) in the second match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, UAE. The match will kick off at 2:30 PM IST.
IND vs BAN: Pitch Report
The Dubai pitch is ideal for ODIs as it offers a balanced surface that helps both bowlers and batsmen. Fast bowlers can enjoy early swing and seam movement, while the conditions will favor batters as the game progresses. India's record at this stadium has been amazing as it won 5 out of 6 ODIs, with one match ending in a tie. In the 2018 Asia Cup final, India defeated Bangladesh by 3 wickets in a thrilling finish.
IND vs BAN: Head-to-Head
India and Bangladesh have played 41 ODIs to date. Of which, India won 32 matches and Bangladesh won 8. The most recent encounter was in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, where India emerged victorious by 7 wickets.
As the match progresses into the evening, the temperature is expected to drop to around 25°C at 7 PM and 24°C by 9 PM, making for a comfortable end to the game.