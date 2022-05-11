CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of IPL 2022 with injury

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the rest of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 with a rib injury.



"Ravindra Jadeja reported a bruised rib and was unavailable for Chennai Super Kings' game against Delhi Capitals on Sunday. He was under observation and based on medical advice he has been ruled out for the rest of the IPL season," read CSK's official statement.

In an interview with ESPNCricinfo, CSK's chief executive officer Kasi Vishwanathan revealed that both franchise and Jadeja agreed it was best for him to recover outside the IPL.

"He has a bruised rib. The medical advice is he should not strain it, so we have decided that he should leave the IPL," Viswanathan said.

The 33-year-old Jadeja picked up the injury while attempting a catch after running in from the deep against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on May 4. While he continued playing the game, Jadeja missed out CSK's subsequent game, which was against Delhi Capitals (DC).

Interestingly, this was just the second time Jadeja had missed a match for CSK since the four-time champions bought him in 2012. The only other instance was in the 2019 season, when he missed a match against Mumbai Indians (MI) because of illness, a game that even MS Dhoni missed in another rare occurrence.

Just two days before the start of IPL 2022, Dhoni stepped down as CSK's captain and handed the baton to Jadeja. However, a poor string of results forced Jadeja to quit the captaincy, which saw Dhoni once again at the helm of CSK. Jadeja managed to lead CSK to just two wins in eight games.

The all-rounder took over this season despite little experience of leading at the top level. Jadeja's only previous stint as captain in representative cricket was for India Under-19s, in a series in 2007. He had not captained a senior team full-time prior to this.

Jadeja, who has been among the core of CSK over the years, had a poor run in the IPL 2022. He scored just 116 runs with the bat in 10 games, while he picked up just five wickets.

With four victories in 11 games, CSK are currently ninth in the IPL 2022 table. Dhoni and Co have only three matches left in the tournament, with their upcoming game scheduled to take place on Thursday against Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede Stadium.