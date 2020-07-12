England's World Cup winner Charlton passes away

London : England World Cup winner and legendary Leeds United defender Jack Charlton breathed his last at the age of 85. Leeds confirmed the news on their official website that their former centre-back had passed away on Friday night following a long-term illness.

"Leeds United are deeply saddened to learn club legend Jack Charlton passed away last night at the age of 85 following a long-term illness."Charlton made a club record 773 appearances for Leeds United over a 23-year period as a player, becoming one of the all-time great central defenders in the game.

"He joined the club at the age of 15 in 1950 as part of the ground staff, before signing professional terms and was handed a debut against Doncaster Rovers on Saturday 25th April 1953 in a 1-1 draw at Elland Road," the statement on leedsunited.com, said.

Charlton had featured in every match during the 1966 World Cup which England went on to win, defeating West Germany 4-2 in the final at Wembley -- England's only World Cup success to date.

Charlton called time on his career at the end of the 1972/73 season, with his final game coming against Southampton in 1973.He won a total of 35 caps for England, scoring six goals for his country.