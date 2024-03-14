Glory years: A list of Mumbai’s 42 title wins

MumbaI: Mumbai clinched a record-extending 42nd Ranji Trophy title, beating Vidarbha by 169 runs on the fifth and final day of the final at the Wankhede Stadium here on Thursday. The win ended Mumbai’s quest for the Ranji title as it came after eight years of wait.

It was in season 2016-17 when Mumbai last won the Ranji Trophy title, beating Saurashtra by an inning and 21 runs in Pune.

On Thursday, resuming their innings at 248 for five on Day Five, Vidarbha faced a difficult goal of chasing 538 runs set by the hosts, which put their commitment to the test. Vidarbha skipper Akshay Wadkar led from the front despite the difficulty, scoring a determined century while Harsh Dubey chipped in with a fighting 65.

Throughout the first session, their tenacity kept Mumbai's bowlers at bay, giving them hope for an unlikely win. The Mumbai bowlers' unrelenting aggression, nevertheless, paid off as they bowled Vidarbha out for 368 runs and won the Ranji Trophy.

As Mumbai clinched their 42nd Ranji Trophy title, here's a look at all of Bombay/Mumbai’s title-winning years:

1934-1935: Bombay won by 208 runs against Northern India in Bombay.

1935-1936: Bombay won by 190 runs against Madras in Delhi.

1941-1942: Bombay won by an innings & 281 runs against Mysore in Bombay.

1944-1945: Bombay won by 374 runs against Holkar in Bombay.

1948-1949: Bombay won by 468 runs against Baroda in Bombay.

1951-1952: Bombay won by 531 runs against Holkar in Bombay.

1953-1954: Bombay won by 8 wickets against Holkar in Indore.

1955-1956: Bombay won by 8 wickets against Bengal in Kolkata.

1956-1957: Bombay won by an innings & 38 runs against Services in Delhi.

1958-1959: Bombay won by 420 runs against Bengal in Bombay.

1959-1960: Bombay won by an innings & 22 runs against Mysore in Bombay.

1960-1961: Bombay won by 7 wickets against Rajasthan in Udaipur.

1961-1962: Bombay won by an Innings & 287 runs against Rajasthan in Mumbai.

1962-1963: Bombay won by an Innings & 19 runs against Rajasthan in Jaipur.

1963-1964: Bombay won by 9 wickets against Rajasthan in Bombay.

1964-1965: Bombay won by an Innings & 126 runs against Hyderabad in Hyderabad.

1965-1966: Bombay won by 8 wickets against Rajasthan in Jaipur.

1966-1967: Bombay won on 1st innings lead against Rajasthan in Bombay.

1967-1968: Bombay won on 1st Innings lead against Madras in Bombay.

1968-1969: Bombay won on 1st Innings lead against Bengal in Mumbai.

1969-1970: Bombay won by an Innings & 59 runs against Rajasthan in Bombay.

1970-1971: Bombay won by 48 runs against Maharashtra in Bombay.

1971-1972: Bombay won by 246 runs against Bengal in Bombay.

1972-1973: Bombay won by 123 runs against Tamil Nadu in Chennai.

1974-1975: Bombay won by 7 wickets against Karnataka in Bombay.

1975-1976: Bombay won by 10 wickets against Bihar in Jamshedpur.

1976-1977: Bombay won by 129 runs against Delhi in Delhi.

1980-1981: Bombay won by an Innings & 46 runs against Delhi in Bombay.

1983-1984: Bombay won on 1st Innings lead against Delhi in Bombay.

1984-1985: Bombay won by 90 runs against Delhi in Bombay.

1993-1994: Bombay won by 8 wickets against Bengal in Mumbai.

1994-1995: Bombay won on 1st Innings lead against Punjab in Bombay.

1996-1997: Mumbai won on 1st Innings lead against Delhi in Gwalior.

1999-2000: Mumbai won by 397 runs against Hyderabad in Mumbai.

2002-2003: Mumbai won by 141 runs against Tamil Nadu in Mumbai.

2003-2004: Mumbai won on 1st innings lead against Tamil Nadu in Chennai.

2006-2007: Mumbai won by 132 runs against Bengal in Mumbai.

2008-2009: Mumbai won by 243 runs against Uttar Pradesh in Hyderabad.

2009-2010: Mumbai won by 6 runs against Karnataka in Mysore.

2012-2013: Mumbai won by an innings & 125 runs against Saurashtra in Mumbai.

2015-2016: Mumbai won by an innings & 21 runs against Saurashtra in Pune.

2023-2024: Mumbai won by 169 runs against Vidarbha in Mumbai.