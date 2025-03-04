IND vs AUS: Who is Tanveer Singh Sangha, Australia’s New Leg-Spinner?

If the Champions Trophy had been held entirely in Pakistan, Tanveer Singh Sangha would likely have stayed on Australia’s bench. However, with India refusing to play in Pakistan, Australia had to travel to Dubai for their semi-final match while India played all their games there. After seeing how India used spin effectively in their 44-run win over New Zealand, Australia decided to bring Sangha into the team for the semi-final, replacing left-arm pacer Spencer Johnson.

Sangha, a leg spinner from Sydney, has been on Australia’s radar for a while. He made his ODI and T20I debuts in South Africa in August and September 2023. Although he hasn’t had much impact in 50-over cricket yet, with just two wickets in three matches at an average of 79.50 and an economy rate of nearly 7, the slow pitch in Dubai made him an appealing option. With Adam Zampa being the only frontline spinner in the squad, having another leg spinner seemed like a good idea, especially given Virat Kohli’s recent struggles against that type of bowling.

Sangha, now 23, was born to Joga Singh, a taxi driver from Jalandhar in Punjab, and Upjeet Kaur, whose family originally came from Fiji. He made a name for himself in age-group cricket before being picked for the Under-19 World Cup in South Africa in 2020. While India’s Ravi Bishnoi took the most wickets in the tournament with 17, Sangha wasn’t far behind, taking 15 wickets at an average of 11.46. He impressed with his control and ability to spin the ball sharply, even picking up the wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal during the quarter-final against India.

Although Sangha hasn’t played for Australia in T20 internationals since 2023, he has been one of the best bowlers in the Big Bash League. In 42 matches for Sydney Thunder, he has taken 53 wickets and conceded only 7.25 runs per over. He often plays alongside Jason Sangha, a batsman with whom he shares no relation.

With Zampa turning 33 soon, Sangha is seen as a promising talent for the future. Right now, he could be a surprise weapon for Australia against India, the country of his heritage, and could play a key role in their semi-final match.