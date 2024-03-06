Live
INDvENG: Wood replaces Robinson in England's XI for Dharamshala Test
Fast bowler Mark Wood replaces Ollie Robinson in England's playing XI for the fifth and final Test of the five-match series against India, starting from March 7 here at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium.
Wood coming in for Robinson is the only change in England's playing XI. That means the visitors' bowling lineup will consist of two-seamers alongside two frontline spinners, with Joe Root providing an extra spin option.
Wood has played the two Tests of the series, held in Hyderabad and Rajkot, where he managed to claim four wickets at an average of 55.5 before England chose to give the speedster rest after each of his two outings.
On the other hand, Robinson went wicketless in his only appearance in the series in Ranchi, the match England lost by five wickets.
England playing XI: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes, Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, Mark Wood, James Anderson