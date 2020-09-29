IPL 2020: When Virat Kohli changed Sanju Samson's perspective as a cricketer

Rajasthan Royals' star batsman Sanju Samson has credited Indian captain Virat Kohli for changing his perspective as a cricketer.

Samson has been in great form for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), having scored 159 runs in two innings at a superb strike-rate of over 210. RR have triumphed in both their opening matches of IPL 2020, courtesy of Samson's match-winning knocks of 74 off 32 balls against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and 42-ball 85 against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).

The 25-year-old made his international debut in 2015 when he was included in a T20I against Zimbabwe. It took him five long years to finally return to the Indian squad. Earlier this year, he played a T20I against Sri Lanka at home before touring with the Men in Blue to New Zealand, where he played two T20Is. Samson scored in single-digit in all the three matches.

Ahead of RR's next match in the IPL 2020, which is against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Samson spoke to reporters in a virtual press conference, where he revealed Kohli's role in helping him get a fresh perspective in his career.

"I am a deep person. I keep on thinking about my future, which direction I am leading to. I keep thinking about how many years I have left in my life. Everyone will die one day. At the same time, if I am playing cricket, I am going to finish one day. That brought me to the thought that I can't play cricket after 10-12 years. So, if I am not fit enough I should not play.

An amazing experience happened when I was in the gym with Virat Kohli. I asked why he put so much energy into fitness work. He asked me 'Sanju, how many years are you going to play?' I said 'I am 25, I think till 35 I am going to play'. He said after 10 years I can do anything, eat Kerala food, pursue whatever I want. 'But after these 10 years, you won't be able to play cricket. So, why don't you give everything in these 10 years?' That changed my perspective," revealed Samson.

After his recent exploits in IPL 2020, many have drawn comparisons between Samson and Dhoni. However, in the same press conference, Samson insisted that no one should even try to play like the former Indian captain.

"It is not at all easy to play like MS Dhoni, and I think one should not try to play like him, that's what I will suggest to anyone. We should leave him aside; he is one of the best cricketers to have played the game. I never think about me playing like MS Dhoni and what I would really love to be is more like myself and just understand what is Sanju Samson and just be myself whenever I play a game," Samson said on Tuesday.