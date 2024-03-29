IPL 2024: Riyan Parag battles ill-health, perceptions to power RR to a 12-run win over DC

Riyan Parag, who smashed 84 runs off just 45 balls to help Rajasthan Royal eke out a 12-run over Delhi Capitals, opened up on a difficult last three days when he was under the weather. The Assam batter was suffering from severe dehydration and fever, and only painkillers and antibiotics would help him make the cut into the playing XI.

Parag could barely complete his training session on the eve of the match. He was mistiming the ball at the nets, was out of focus and weak. Yet a dose of medicines and ample rest made sure he made the cut on Thursday evening.



Walking in at No. 4, Parag built his innings just like how he built his confidence in the last few years, especially after the debacle of IPL 2023. He managed just 78 runs, at a miserly average of 13, after being bought for INR 3.8 crore in the auction.



However, Parag bounced back in style. He took to the Deodhar Trophy and the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy like a fish to water and scored a truckload of runs. IPL 2024 welcomed him with open arms.



On Thursday, Parag did not let a chance slip away. He set up the innings beautifully and finished off with great poise and grandeur. What stole the limelight was his assault on Anrich Nortje in the final over of the inning, where he scored 24 runs (4, 4, 6, 4, 6) to help Rajasthan score 185. It made a telling difference in the end, as they won by 12 runs.



Throwing light on his condition until the eve of the match, the 22-year-old said he was happy to have seen this match through. “I have worked very hard, the last three days I was in bed, I was on painkillers, I just got up today and I’m very happy," he said, after receiving the player-of-the-match award.



Parag said while he was not only looking to finish games this season, his plan was to play the maximum overs possible and stay till the end. “That’s (the performance) a lot to do with the type of season as well, I had a great domestic season and that helps. Someone in the top four has to play the 20 overs, the wicket was keeping low and stopping, in the first game Sanju bhayya (Sanju Samson) did it,” he added.



The Assam-born batter said he was happy to see his mother watch him excel on the big stage. “The emotions now are settled, my mom is here, she has seen the struggle, the last three to four years. I know what my opinion is about myself. That does not change regardless of whether I get a zero or not,” he said.



Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson said Parag has the ability to give something special to Indian cricket. “Riyan Parag has been a big name in the last few years. Wherever I go, people ask me about him. There is something very special he can give to Indian cricket,” Samson said.

