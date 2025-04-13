Live
IPL 2025: RCB won the game in powerplay, says Samson after nine-wicket defeat
Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson said that Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the match in the powerplay itself after they scored 65/0 in the first six overs while chasing 174 at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
RCB went on to win the match by nine wickets as openers Phil Salt and Virat Kohli hammered half-centuries to complete the chase in 17.3 overs.
Salt played a knock of 65 in 33 balls laced with six sixes and five fours while Kohli remained unbeaten on 62 in 45 balls laced with two sixes and four fours. Devdutt Padikkal scored 40 not out off 28 balls with the help of five fours and a six.
"Absolutely (asked if they felt 170 was a handy score). I think after losing the toss on that kind of a slowish wicket, batting first under the sun for the first 10 overs is tough in day games. We knew they would come hard at us and I think they won the game in the powerplay," Samson said in the post-match presentation.
The wicketkeeper-batter further reflected on dropped catches in the match by both teams and said they want to improve in the area.
"Catches win matches. They also dropped our catches and we also dropped their catches (smiles). No doubt we have to improve. Credit to RCB," Samson said.
"Ball did come on better in the second innings. They were really good. We have been having some really good chats about improving and coming back strong. We have to leave the thoughts behind and come back positive for the next game," he added.
After being asked to bat first, Yashasvi Jaiswal's half-century coupled with Dhruv Jurel's 23-ball 35 blitz powered Rajasthan Royals to 173/4 in 20 overs.