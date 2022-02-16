Maxwell likely to miss start of IPL 2022 due to his wedding

Canberra: Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell has confirmed he will miss the Pakistan tour, and will also likely miss the start of the IPL 2022, due to his upcoming wedding with his Indian-origin finance Vini Raman in late March.

The 33-year old Maxwell, who is in the frame to captain Royal Challengers Bangalore this season, had flagged publicly after the T20 World Cup in November last year that he would miss the Pakistan tour due to his wedding in late March.

However, given the early start to the IPL season, Maxwell, who still will be in Melbourne due for his wedding, will likely miss the beginning of the cash-rich league. He explained to the host broadcaster Fox Cricket during the third T20I against Sri Lanka that the clash was unavoidable due to the constant schedule changes, despite consulting Cricket Australia.

"Originally when I organised the dates with CA there was a two-week gap where I could potentially have it," Maxwell said. "So when I sorted that out I was pretty happy that I wasn't going to be missing in any series. And then I came to the [CA] contract meeting midway through last year and they said well this is [when] the Pakistan series [is on] and I thought well obviously that's changed since the last conversation we had," he added.

Apart from Maxwell, the likes of David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Pat Cummins, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Hazlewood, Matthew Wade and Daniel Sams are also likely to be unavailable for first few matches of IPL 2022 due to Australia duty in Pakistan, with the final T20I to be played on April 5, an ESPNcricinfo report said.