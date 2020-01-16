Top
Trending :
Home  > Sports > Cricket

Noble beat St. Patricks in HCA A-3 Division One Day Leagues Cricket

Noble beat St. Patricks in HCA A-3 Division One Day Leagues CricketRahul Reddy (55 runs), Y Aakash ( 85 runs) and Asad Hussain ( 5/15) from Noble CC steals limelight of the day as top performers
Highlights

Riding on the deadly bowling spell of seamer Asad Hussain 5/15, Noble Cricket Club registereda massive 9-wicket win over St. Patricks School in HCA...

Hyderabad: Riding on the deadly bowling spell of seamer Asad Hussain 5/15, Noble Cricket Club registereda massive 9-wicket win over St. Patricks School in HCA A-.3 Division One Day Leagues Cricket, organised by the Hyderabad Cricket Association, played at St Patricks School Grounds in Secunderabad.

Y Aakash top scored with 85 runs while C Rahul Reddy (55 runs not out) played the role of second fiddle. Sasank Reddy picked 3/21.

Brief Scores: (HCA A-3 Div One Day League)

St Patricks: 141 allout in 29 overs (Roshan 32; Asad Hussain 5/15, Sasank Reddy 3/21) lost to Noble Cricket Club: 145/1 in 16.1 overs (Y Aakash 85, Rahul Reddy 55 not out)

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories
Top