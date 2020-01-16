Noble beat St. Patricks in HCA A-3 Division One Day Leagues Cricket

Hyderabad: Riding on the deadly bowling spell of seamer Asad Hussain 5/15, Noble Cricket Club registereda massive 9-wicket win over St. Patricks School in HCA A-.3 Division One Day Leagues Cricket, organised by the Hyderabad Cricket Association, played at St Patricks School Grounds in Secunderabad.

Y Aakash top scored with 85 runs while C Rahul Reddy (55 runs not out) played the role of second fiddle. Sasank Reddy picked 3/21.

Brief Scores: (HCA A-3 Div One Day League)

St Patricks: 141 allout in 29 overs (Roshan 32; Asad Hussain 5/15, Sasank Reddy 3/21) lost to Noble Cricket Club: 145/1 in 16.1 overs (Y Aakash 85, Rahul Reddy 55 not out)