Parvez Rasool Retires: Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Star Bids Farewell to International Cricket
Highlights
Parvez Rasool, the first cricketer from Jammu & Kashmir to represent India, retires from cricket on October 20, 2025.
Jammu and Kashmir cricketer Parvez Rasool hs annoucned his retirement from cricket on October 20, 2025. He was the first player from the State to play for India in international cricket.
Rasool played one ODI against Bangladesh in June 2014. He also played one T20I against England in January 2017.
During his career, he reached many milestones, rising from local grounds to the national team. He thanked his family, coaches, teammates, and fans for their support.
Parvez Rasool leaves a strong legacy as one of Jammu and Kashmir’s most famous cricketers.
