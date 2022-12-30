Rishabh Pant: 'No serious injuries to the Indian cricketer, says doctor

Rishabh Pant, who met with a serious car accident early Friday morning, has not suffered any serious injuries and is currently stable, as per the doctor who is treating him in Dehradun.



Pant was on the way to his hometown Roorkee from Delhi when he lost control of the car and rammed it into the road divider. The accident is believed to have taken place at 5.30AM. The wicketkeeper-batsman was reportedly thrown out of the windscreen due to the impact. The car immediately caught fire and was charred within minutes. The fire tenders reached the spot and extinguished the fire.

The 25-year-old cricketer was initially taken to Saksham Hospital Multispecialty and Trauma Centre in Roorke, where he was treated for impact injuries. Later on, Pant was shifted to Dehradun's Max Hospital.

Medical Superintendent at Max Hospital, Dehradun, Dr Ashish Yagnik said that they have not found any serious injuries on the cricketer and he is stable.

"He is under evaluation and a team of doctors is attending to him. Only after some tests can we tell more. As of now, he is stable and there is not much to worry about. A team of doctors is talking to him and based on what he is telling us about the injuries, he is getting evaluated. Prima facie, we did not find any serious injuries. Orthopaedic and plastic surgeons are attending him," Yagnik was quoted, as saying in an interview.

In an official statement, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has revealed that Pant has "two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back."

"Rishabh's condition remains stable, and he has now been shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun, where he will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and formulate his further course of treatment.

"The BCCI is in constant touch with Rishabh's family while the Medical Team is in close contact with the doctors currently treating Rishabh. The Board will see to it that Rishabh receives the best possible medical care and gets all the support he needs to come out of this traumatic phase," read BCCI's statement.





#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Cricketer Rishabh Pant shifted to Max Hospital Dehradun after giving primary treatment at Roorkee Civil Hospital. His car met with an accident near Roorkee pic.twitter.com/YTvArj8qxc — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 30, 2022





Meanwhile, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami has asked the officers to ensure all possible arrangements for the proper treatment of the cricketer. "Praying for his speedy recovery, CM announced that the state government will bear all expenses of the treatment. An air ambulance will also be provided if required," the statement by the state government said.