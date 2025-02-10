Rohit Sharma Overtakes Tendulkar, Dravid with Cuttack Century

Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma etched his name into the record books with a commanding century against England in the second ODI on Sunday. His knock of 119 off 90 deliveries not only secured India’s victory but also propelled him past Rahul Dravid in the list of all-time leading run-scorers in ODI cricket.

Rohit’s latest achievement places him among the top 10 run-getters in ODIs. Across 267 matches, he has amassed 10,987 runs at an average of 49.26, striking at 92.70. With 32 centuries and 57 half-centuries, his career-best knock remains 264. Dravid, in comparison, scored 10,889 runs in 344 matches at an average of 39.16, registering 12 centuries and 83 fifties.

The Cuttack century also saw Rohit surpass Sachin Tendulkar’s tally to become India’s second-highest run-scorer as an opener in international cricket. Across 343 matches, he now has 15,404 runs at an average of 45.43, including 44 centuries and 79 half-centuries. Tendulkar, who played 346 matches as an opener, had accumulated 15,335 runs at an average of 48.07, with 45 centuries and 75 fifties. Virender Sehwag leads the list with 15,758 runs in 321 matches, averaging 41.90, with a career-best 319.

India’s four-wicket triumph in Cuttack marked Rohit’s 36th victory as ODI captain, equaling the record held by Viv Richards. The all-time leaders in ODI captaincy wins remain Clive Lloyd, Ricky Ponting, and Virat Kohli, each with 39 victories.

Rohit also moved closer to breaking Shahid Afridi’s record for most sixes in ODI history. His seven sixes in the match took his career tally to 338, surpassing Chris Gayle’s 331. Afridi remains at the top with 351 sixes.

After winning the toss, England elected to bat first, posting a competitive 304-run total. Joe Root (69 off 72 balls) and Ben Duckett (65 off 56 balls) anchored the innings with fluent knocks. Contributions from Liam Livingstone (41 off 32 balls) and Jos Buttler (34 off 35 balls) further strengthened the total.

Ravindra Jadeja led India’s bowling efforts, picking up three wickets in his 10-over spell.

In response, India’s chase was led by Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, who built a 136-run opening stand. Gill scored 60 runs off 52 balls, including nine boundaries and a six. In the middle order, Shreyas Iyer (44 off 47 balls) and Axar Patel (41* off 43 balls) ensured India reached the target with ease.

Jamie Overton was England’s most successful bowler, taking two wickets in an otherwise challenging outing for the visitors.