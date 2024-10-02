'Tim will continue to be an important leader within this group': NZC

Wellington: Tim Southee has stepped down as New Zealand Test captain, with Tom Latham confirmed to take up the role full-time.

Latham, who has captained the Test side on nine previous occasions, will lead a 15-strong Test squad including Southee, to India next Friday.

Southee has played 102 Tests for the Black Caps since debuting in 2008, claiming 382 wickets, second only to Sir Richard Hadlee.

The 35-year-old has captained the side in 14 Tests (6 wins, 6 losses, 2 draws) since taking over from Kane Williamson in December 2022, and said the decision to step down was made in the best interests of the team.

“Captaining the Black Caps in a format that’s so special to me, has been an absolute honour and a privilege,” he said.

“I’ve always tried to put the team first throughout my career and I believe this decision is the best for the team.

“I believe the way I can best serve the team moving forward is focusing on my performances on the field and getting back to my best, to continue taking wickets and helping New Zealand win Test matches.

“I will, as I’ve always done, continue to support my teammates, especially the exciting young bowlers making their way on the international stage.

“I wish Tom all the best in the role and he knows I’ll be there to support him on his journey, as he has done for me over the years.”

Coach Gary Stead acknowledged Southee’s contribution to the Test team.

“Tim’s a fantastic player and a very good leader who is held in high regard by the players and support staff,” he said.

“He’s been a great servant of New Zealand Cricket over nearly 17 years playing on the international stage, and I’d like to acknowledge his humility in stepping down from the role as Test captain.

“It’s not easy giving up something you love, but Tim is a true team-man and he’s made the decision with the team’s best interests at heart.

“He’s one of our greatest ever players and we still very much see him playing a part in our Test side moving forward.”

NZC CEO Scott Weenink saluted Southee for his selflessness in putting the team first.

“It’s a measure of the man that he continues to put the team interests ahead of his own and, despite his obvious personal disappointment, wants to do the best thing possible for everyone else.

“To me, that’s the sign of a true leader in every sense of the word.”

Weenink said Southee’s statesmanship would endure whether or not he was captain.

“Tim will continue to be an important leader within this group.

“It’s a huge honour to captain the Black Caps and he’ll look back on his tenure with pride. He’s also helped shepherd in some exciting new talent in the seam bowling department with the emergence of Will O’Rourke and Ben Sears.

“The three of them, combined with Matt Henry and Kyle Jamieson, mean the Black Caps continue to have exciting seam bowling depth.”