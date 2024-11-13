Who is Mohammed Kaif? - brother of Mohammed Shami who is playing in Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh Ranji Trophy match

Hyderabad: It was a double delight for veteran India pacer Mohammed Shami and his brother Mohammed Kaif. It is the first time the brothers will be in action in the same first-class match.

Shami and Kaif were included in Bengal’s playing XI against Madhya Pradesh in their Ranji Trophy Elite Group C match being played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore from Wednesday. Madhya Pradesh won the toss and chose to bowl first.

This is Shami’s first competitive match after recovering from an ankle injury that he sustained at the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in India.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Kaif will be playing in his ninth first class match. Mohammed Kaif is a right-handed batter and a medium pace bowler.

In eight first class matches, Kaif has scored just 68 runs with a highest of 45 runs. His average is a tad underwhelming at 11.33 and he operates at a strike rate of around 46.

His bowling charts dominate his batting as he has taken 22 wickets in eight first-class outings. His best bowling in an innings is 4/14 and has recorded a 7/86 match haul once. He bowls at an economy rate of 2.92 and strikes at an average of 22.27.

In his last first-class match for Bengal against Kerala, Kaif did not get a chance to bat and picked up just one wicket, giving away 63 runs.