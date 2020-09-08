Das, Chopra & Gopichand to spearhead Future Fearless Champions challenge

Mumbai: India's top sportspersons, including track and field champions Hima Das and Neeraj Chopra and national badminton coach PullelaGopichand, will spearhead the IDBI Federal Future Fearless Champions Challenge, a part of the Fit India movement, to be held from September 13 to 27.

Launched on August 29 to mark the first anniversary of the Fit India initiative, the event is expected to see over 15,000 people take part in it from across the country and beyond.

Organised by NEB Sports, in association with Athletics Federation of India (AFI), the participants will be required to run or walk a minimum of 2.5 kms and a maximum of 10 kms on each of the 15 days to cultivate and spread the habit of leading an active lifestyle on a daily basis.

In addition, to motivate and encourage participants to further improve their fitness, 15 of India's top sportspersons across different disciplines will share simple but useful exercises every day that can be done after the daily walk/run.

These include Surya Namaskara (PullelaGopichand, India's badminton coach), Plank Leg Lift (Reeth Abraham, Track and Field), Sumo Squats (Najeeb Aga, Judo), Camel/Ustrasana (Rashpal Singh, Marathon), Dynamic Hamstring Stretch (SourabhVerma, Badminton), Wall-Sit (Nisha Millet, Swimming), Push-ups (Tajinder Pal Singh Toor, Shotput), Figure-4 Stretch (Hima Das, Sprinter), Mountain Climbers (Avinash Sable,3000mtr Steeplechase), Butterfly Pose (Annu Rani, Javelin), Russian Twist (Sameer Verma, Badminton), Hip Bridge (PoonamBelliappa, 100m hurdles), Side Plank Dips (Shivpal Singh, Javelin), Cool-down Flow (Sudha Singh, 3000 mtr Steeplechase) and Chandra Namaskara (Neeraj Chopra, Javelin).