PTMs help parents know learning abilities of children

Eluru: District Collector K Vetriselvi said that parent-teacher meetings will greatly contribute to improving the level of education standards in government schools.

She participated in the Mega PTM-3 programme held in a festive atmosphere at Smt Garapati Hymavati Devi Zilla Parishad High School on Friday along with Denduluru MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that every parent can achieve best results by knowing the learning ability of their children and improving them.

She said teachers should work hard to achieve a hundred percent pass rate in government schools and implement a 100-day action plan for this. Teachers should find out which students are lagging behind in which subjects, focus on them and organise special classes accordingly. She would provide necessary infrastructure for the school, and in return, she wanted students to study well and achieve good results.

MLA Prabhakar said that the state government is giving top priority to education. He said that allocating the highest amount of funds for the Talliki Vandanam programme in the state budget shows the sincerity of his government towards the development of education. He said that parents and teachers’ meetings are a good platform for parents to know the learning ability of their children from time to time and discuss with teachers to improve them.

On this occasion, the Collector and MLA presented mementos to the Rising Star students, MMS scholarship winners, and students selected for the Mock Assembly.

On this occasion, the students requested that the school be provided with necessary sports equipment, boundary wall, toilets, development of sports grounds, cycle stands and other facilities, and the Collector and MLA assured that they would grant the same.

On this occasion, the collector administered a pledge to all those present to eradicate child marriages.