Delhi Public School and Silver Oaks emerge champs

Hyderabad: School volleyball in Telangana had its defining moment as the Hyderabad Black Hawks Varsity Volleyball League wrapped up in style with a grand finale at KVBR Stadium that delivered everything; passion, pride, and powerful performances from the best school teams in the city.

In a high-octane finish, Delhi Public School (DPS) outplayed The Gaudium School to lift the boys’ title, while Silver Oaks powered past CHIREC International School in the girls’ final, capping off a month-long journey that redefined what grassroots volleyball can look like in India.

This wasn’t just a school tournament. It was an experience. Parents, friends, coaches, and classmates filled the stands, chanting, cheering, and living every point. And in a moment that gave goosebumps to everyone present, players from the Hyderabad Black Hawks themselves stepped onto the court, showcasing their craft and connecting with the next generation of stars. Their presence turned a school league into something that felt truly monumental.

“We didn’t just witness a tournament, we witnessed the birth of future stars,” said Abhishek Reddy Kankanala, Owner of Hyderabad Black Hawks. “The energy, the execution, and the excitement these school athletes brought was nothing short of professional.” Spanning over six weeks, the HBH Varsity Volleyball League featured 48 boys’ teams and 20 girls’ teams from top schools across Hyderabad. From intense qualifiers to tightly contested league weeks and a buzzing all-star weekend, the event blended professional-grade infrastructure with raw school-level passion. The tournament was proudly supported by national and international sponsors including PRIME Hydration, Bicycle Playing Cards, SIX5SIX, Kaizen, and YoYo TV, whose contributions helped create a high-impact, professional-grade experience for players and fans alike.

As the medals were handed out and trophies lifted, attention now shifts to what’s next: the Prime Volleyball League Season 4, which kicks off October 2 at GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium, Gachibowli.

Final results

Boys Final - DPS Nacharam beat 3 - 1 Gaudium.

Girls Final - Silver Oaks beat 3 - 0 Chirec ISRP.