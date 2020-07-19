Djokovic returns to training after recovering from Covid-19

Belgrade: World No 1 tennis player Novak Djokovic has returned to training after recovering from coronavirus. Boris Bosnjakovic, the head coach at the Novak Tennis Centre in Belgrade posted pictures on his Instagram handle of the Serbian going through the motions, alongwith compatriot Filip Krajinovic.

Djokovic was one of several tennis players who tested positive for COVID-19 during his Adria World Tour. The 17-time Grand Slam winner attracted criticism for the lack of social distancing measures through the course of the tournament, which ended up producing a cluster of cases.

Djokovic apologised for the same while announcing that he and his girlfriend had tested positive for the disease that has brought almost all professional sport to a standstill in most parts of the world at various points of the year. He was however subjected to severe criticism from a number of quarters. A lot of players supported him too, with French veteran Gilles Simon criticising the media for what he saw as unfair treatment meted out to Djokovic when compared with Swiss great Roger Federer.