Fifa Women’s Int’l friendlies: India to play Uzbekistan in two matches in B’luru

New Delhi: India women’s national team will play two FIFA Women’s International Friendly matches against Uzbekistan in the May/June 2025 International Window.

The two matches against Uzbekistan will be played on May 30 and June 3 at the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence in Bengaluru.

The women’s team, coached by Crispin Chettri, are on the preparation path for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers, having begun their camp in Bengaluru on May 1. India have been drawn in Group B, where they are set to face Mongolia (June 23), Timor-Leste (June 29), Iraq (July 2), and hosts Thailand (July 5), in Chiang Mai.

Thailand will host Group B of the Qualifiers in a centralised single round-robin format. The group winners will qualify for the final tournament, scheduled to be staged across three host cities in Australia from March 1 to 26, 2026.

India, who are at 69th in the FIFA Women’s Rankings, have played Uzbekistan, ranked 50th, on 13 occasions. The White Wolves have come out victorious on nine occasions, while the Blue Tigresses have won one match; three matches between the two sides have ended in draws.

Indian team probables:

Goalkeepers: Payal Basude, Elangbam Panthoi Chanu, Keisham Melody Chanu, Moirangthem Monalisha Devi. Defenders: Purnima Kumari, Phanjoubam Nirmala Devi, Martina Thokchom, Shubhangi Singh, Sanju, Malati Munda, Toijam Thoibisana Chanu, Sorokhaibam Ranjana Chanu, Ngangbam Sweety Devi, Viksit Bara, Hemam Shilky Devi. Midfielders: Kiran Pisda, Nongmaithem Ratanbala Devi, Muskan Subba, Lisham Babina Devi, Karthika Angamuthu, Cindy Remruatpuii Colney, Sangita Basfore, Priyadharshini S, Baby Sana, Santosh, Anju Tamang. Forwards: Mousumi Murmu, Malavika P, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Soumya Guguloth, Sulanjana Raul, Lynda Kom Serto, Rimpa Haldar, Manisha Naik, Renu, Karishma Purushottam Shirvoikar, Sumati Kumari, Manisha Kalyan, Grace Dangmei. Head coach: Crispin Chettri; Assistant coach: Priya PV; Goalkeeper coach: Dipankar Choudhury.

FIFA Women’s Int’l Friendlies:

May 30: India vs Uzbekistan; Padukone-Dravid CSE

June 3: India vs Uzbekistan; Padukone-Dravid CSE