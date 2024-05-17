Live
Just In
'All Time Great': La Liga pays tribute to Sunil Chhetri on his international retirement
La Liga paid homage to Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri by terming him 'all time great' after the star striker announced that he will retire after the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Kuwait on June 6.
La Liga's official Instagram handle shared a tribute post for Chhetri with a captain, "An All Time Great! An Indian Legend!"
Chhetri stands tall with the third most international goals (94 in 150 matches) among the currently active players, only behind Leonel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.
He is also the most capped Indian footballer and has received the Arjuna Award and Padma Shri Award from the Indian government. On the international stage, Chhetri has been part of the title-winning Indian team in the AFC Challenge Cup in 2008, the SAFF Championship in 2011 and 2015, the Nehru Cup in 2007, 2009 and 2012, and the Intercontinental Cup in 2017 and 2018.